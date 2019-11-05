Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 73,669 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $6,514,549.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,522.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 599,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,019,000 after buying an additional 57,578 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $90.93. 396,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,682. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

