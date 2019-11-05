Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report sales of $104.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $126.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $413.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.20 million to $415.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $467.50 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 4,178,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $667.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

