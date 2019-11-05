Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $11.00 price objective on Sensus Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS opened at $5.67 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of -0.41.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

