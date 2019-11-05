Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes bought 10,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire bought 2,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,349,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,679,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,008,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after buying an additional 81,675 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 26.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,350,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after buying an additional 691,355 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,051,000 after buying an additional 46,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,041,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $29.50 on Friday. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

