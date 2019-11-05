Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,077,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 527,678 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.51% of Analog Devices worth $2,717,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 120.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $53,596.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $20,026.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,230,695.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

