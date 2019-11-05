Amyris (AMRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Amyris has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.57.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRS shares. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.