Ampleforth Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82,827.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 96.1% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $82,827.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00006655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.06 or 0.05854021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002313 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014401 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045940 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 12,438,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,868,196 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

