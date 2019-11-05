Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $613,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,900 shares of company stock worth $48,823,335 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

APH stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

