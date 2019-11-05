Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,067. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.75 million, a PE ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In related news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $32,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,870.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $6,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,707,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,413 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

