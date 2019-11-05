Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.17.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $214.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $219.84. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

