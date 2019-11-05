AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given a $102.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of AME stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $95.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after buying an additional 396,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,202,000 after buying an additional 749,865 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,234,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,710,000 after buying an additional 251,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,789,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,363,000 after buying an additional 242,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

