AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after acquiring an additional 630,123 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 461,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after acquiring an additional 389,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.78. 31,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $662,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $1,729,545.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,423,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,604 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,109. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

