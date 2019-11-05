AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.21% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $86,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $11,218,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 739,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,100. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

