America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.60.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.74. 70,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,761. The stock has a market cap of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $171.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $127,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

