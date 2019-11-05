American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in American Water Works by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Water Works by 28.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

AWK stock opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.89 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.