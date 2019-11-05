American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

In other news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 80,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,053,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $2,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $7,060,600. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

