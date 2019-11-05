American Finance Trust Inc Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

American Finance Trust stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,204. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 14,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFIN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

