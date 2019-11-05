American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,786 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 2.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

