Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.20.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average is $125.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $47,176.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,104.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $135,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,700 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $370,987 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

