Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,148 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.07% of Amalgamated Bank worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

AMAL opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $590.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.41. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

