AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.31, 27,986 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 969,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAG. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

