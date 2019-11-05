Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given a $54.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) has been assigned a $54.00 price target by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of MO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,166. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its position in Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

