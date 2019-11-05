Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MO. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Altria Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

