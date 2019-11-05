Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stephens

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target upped by Stephens from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Altice USA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.35. 5,524,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 391.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

In related news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.