Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $420,224.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $182,286.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $441,785.34.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.53, for a total value of $234,301.47.

On Friday, August 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $603,028.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $190,277.46.

AYX opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 175.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,331 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after purchasing an additional 498,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alteryx by 162.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 361,959 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alteryx by 298.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.