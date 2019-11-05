Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Director Acquires C$95,500.00 in Stock

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.10 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at C$112,613.60.

Allan Leslie Edgeworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 40,000 shares of Altagas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.12, for a total value of C$764,800.00.

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.57. 725,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,160. Altagas Ltd has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$20.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALA. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC raised Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.20.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

