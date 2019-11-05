Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,291.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,299.31. The company has a market cap of $883.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,235.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,178.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

