Alpha Coin Hits Market Cap of $11,260.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $11,260.00 and $16,247.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,461,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

