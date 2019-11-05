Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,659. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,459 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,967,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,289,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

