Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALNA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $129.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

