Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $722.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $226,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,421.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,087 over the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.