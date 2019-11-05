All Sports 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $160,147.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $160,147.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.83 or 0.05901927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046352 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.