Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.27.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.04. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $5,453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $102,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $746,347.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,648 shares of company stock worth $11,658,308 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

