Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

