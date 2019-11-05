Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,397.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,519 shares of company stock worth $39,844,277 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.74.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $157.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.69, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

