Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $84.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.