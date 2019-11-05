Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,974 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.76.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,246,722.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,760.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.