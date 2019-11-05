Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ABDC opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Alcentra Capital has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcentra Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 240,027 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

