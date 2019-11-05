Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.73

Shares of Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 822314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Alacer Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alacer Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.35 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.84.

In other Alacer Gold news, Director Edward Camp Dowling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.99, for a total value of C$124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$667,514.17.

About Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

