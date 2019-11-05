Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.