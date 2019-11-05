Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.19.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

