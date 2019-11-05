AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.71. AK Steel shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 507,816 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKS. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $878.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 227.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 125.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,519 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AK Steel Company Profile (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

