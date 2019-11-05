AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of AirIQ Inc (CVE:IQ) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 17,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.76 million during the quarter.

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the Internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its Web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

