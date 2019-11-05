Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.04-0.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.04)-$0.05 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.