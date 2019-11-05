AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. AGNC Investment reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of AGNC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

