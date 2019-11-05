Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $64.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

