Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,605. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $583.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,611.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,195.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Agilysys by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Agilysys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.