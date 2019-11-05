Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Agenus stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

