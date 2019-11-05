Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$26.74 ($18.96) and last traded at A$27.13 ($19.24), 1,419,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$27.38 ($19.42).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of -146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Afterpay Touch Group Company Profile (ASX:APT)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

