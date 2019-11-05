AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Up 7.2%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 437,611 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 211,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEZS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 536.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AEterna Zentaris Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of AEterna Zentaris at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

